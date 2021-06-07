Flagship by AB Tasty Named a Leader in Feature Management and Experimentation by Independent Research Firm

The Q2 2021 report also gives Flagship differentiated ratings in audience targeting, security and privacy, and architecture criteria

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty, a global company that enables teams to generate results faster by accelerating and optimizing idea-to-release cycles, announced today that its Flagship feature management platform has been named a leader by Forrester in a new report, "The Forrester New Wave: Feature Management And Experimentation, Q2 2021."

Forrester identified Flagship as "the best fit for enterprise companies that need advanced targeting capabilities," adding that the platform "offers the strongest balance of feature management and A/B testing capabilities."

Specifically, Forrester noted that Flagship's "cloud-native architecture balances feature management and A/B testing capabilities, serving app dev and product leaders equally well. It also has robust security featuring independently verified penetration testing and certifications."

The announcement comes just two years after AB Tasty launched Flagship , the dedicated platform for product teams and developers to continuously experiment in production and expose their features, while minimizing the risk of a negative user experience. Last year, AB Tasty announced a $40 million Series C fundraising as part of its efforts to extend its leadership across experience optimization and feature management markets.

"Being named a leader by Forrester is, in our opinion, a testament to the value we bring to hundreds of our clients around the world as their trusted partner," said Alix de Sagazan, CEO and co-founder of AB Tasty. "The demand for holistic feature management and experimentation platforms is increasing across all businesses and should be top of mind for decision-makers throughout all the levels of the product development lifecycle."

Flagship was among the seven most significant providers selected to participate in The Forrester New Wave report, which evaluated the companies against 10 criteria based on current offering, strategy and market presence. Flagship received a differentiated rating, the highest possible, in the feature management, experimentation, audience targeting, security and privacy, architecture and vision criteria.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition for Flagship, which has proven to be a game-changer for our clients in terms of equipping their product and tech teams with the right tools to accelerate delivery of validated ideas via simple implementation, such as KPI-triggered rollbacks or decoupling of code releases from feature releases," said Remi Aubert, co-founder of AB Tasty. "We believe our differentiated ratings in these criteria underscore our success thus far. Our vision is to go beyond CI/CD so every company can transform their go-to-market operations and reap the tech and business benefits of decoupling code releases from feature releases."

Forrester's report further noted that Flagship has "a highly responsive cloud-native architecture that enables teams to quickly get started with feature management. It combines that with complex targeting and experimentation capabilities for advanced feature experimentation" - a finding that was echoed by travel website Weekendesk, an early adopter of Flagship.

"Flagship lets us be more autonomous and mitigate risk, thanks to progressive rollouts. We can test new features on specific segments of our user base, and also better integrate user feedback in real-time, set up kill switches and, especially, run experiments," said Alexandre Duarte, head of product at Weekendesk. "We wanted to be quicker and more efficient in our releases, without increasing any risks. Flagship lets us do it."

To receive a complimentary copy of "The Forrester New Wave: Feature Management And Experimentation, Q2 2021" or learn more about AB Tasty as well as its client-side and server-side products, please visit: www.abtasty.com

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a global leader in feature management, experimentation and personalization solutions - enabling companies to validate ideas, while maximizing impact, minimizing risk and accelerating time to market. More than 900 enterprises use AB Tasty and Flagship solutions to align their marketing, product and engineering teams and ensure increased efficiency, reduced costs and optimal end-user experiences. Founded in 2010 in Paris, AB Tasty is built for enterprise businesses looking to use controlled experimentation to implement only the best ideas to better serve their end customers. AB Tasty has 11 offices around the world and more than 200 employees. To learn more, please visit www.abtasty.com .

