A Chinese court has initially ruled in favor of German company Robert Bürkle GmbH in an intellectual property dispute over solar laminator technology. The Intermediate People's Court in Hefei, China ruled that a tool produced by Chinese company Qinhuangdao Visual Automation Co., Ltd. was in ...

