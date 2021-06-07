Anzeige
Montag, 07.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
07.06.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sleep Cycle AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of Sleep Cycle AB (publ), company registration number 556614-7368,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from June 8, 2021. 

The decision is conditional upon Sleep Cycle AB (publ) meeting the liquidity
requirements for the shares. 

The company has 18,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Short Name:               SLEEP          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,428,571       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0015961404      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             227472         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10 Technology 
----------------------------------
Supersector code: 1010 Technology
----------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 8 up and including June 9,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 26 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 




Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
