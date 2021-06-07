Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every three (3) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 32,692,817 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 10,897,605 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

In conjunction with the Consolidation, the Company will be changing its name to "Patriot Battery Metals Inc." The Company also intends to change its trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gaia Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650557/Gaia-Metals-Corp-Announces-Share-Consolidation-and-Name-Change