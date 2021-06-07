Anzeige
Montag, 07.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
07.06.2021 | 15:17
Terseta: Notice of the issue of "Terseta" UAB bonds and their acquisition on behalf of the sole shareholder

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-06-07 15:06 CEST --
Notice is hereby given that "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a
registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) issued
340'000 (three hundred and forty thousand) units of non-convertible bonds
(hereinafter - Bonds) with a nominal value of 1 (one) EUR each. The total price
of the Company's Bond issue is 340'000 (three hundred and forty thousand) EUR. 

The entire issue of the Company's Bonds was acquired by the sole shareholder of
the Company - closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors
"Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder), by paying for the
acquired Bonds at the Shareholder's expense in accordance with the Bond
Subscription Agreement. 

The maturity of the Bonds is 14th of July, 2024, the fixed annual interest rate
- 3.09%, which was determined in accordance with the Company's internal
Transfer Pricing Procedure prepared by EY in December 2018. All other terms and
conditions of the Bond subscription and payment were defined in a separate Bond
Subscription Agreement concluded between the Company and the Shareholder. 

The Bond issue, as provided in the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV
TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue, will be subordinated to
the investors of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 bond
issue, who are represented by Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB. 

Processes of the issue of the Company's Bonds and the payment of the
Shareholder for the purchased Bonds were completed on the 7th of June, 2021.
All funds received during the Bond issue will be used to cover the costs of
preparation for repairs of the asset - building on Gedimino av. 7, Vilnius,
owned by the Company and to pay the coupon to the investors EUR 6.00 LORDS LB
BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +370 650 32044
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
