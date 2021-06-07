Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 22 June 2021. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Pursuant section "The Offering - Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, the Underwriting Agreements includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Green Hydrogen Systems A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 24 June 2021 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be unconditionally admitted to trading and official listing. The results of the Offering are expected to be published no later than 22 June at 7:30 a.m. The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061540424) no later than 22 June 2021 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, partly new shares from the overallotment option. After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: DK0061540424 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems TEMP ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 36,625,000 units ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH TEMP ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ----------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Full name of the company: Green Hydrogen Systems ------------------------------------------------- Company registration no. 30548701 ------------------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: GREENH ------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ---------------------- 60 Energy 6010 Energy ---------------------- For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001332