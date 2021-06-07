Dive into Summer Savings with Hazmat University's Summer Promotion

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / The weather isn't the only thing heating up this summer, so are the savings over at Hazmat University. As an organization dedicated to training shippers, supply chains, and hazmat employees involved in the handling, shipping, and/or transport of dangerous goods, Hazmat University is proud to help keep its clients safe and compliant this summer.

To kick off the season, Hazmat University has recently announced an exciting promotion, offering incredible savings on online courses .

Hazmat University Summertime Promotions Overview

Summer is a season for time outdoors, backyard BBQs and enjoying time with friends and family. It's also a season when the shipping of hazardous materials or dangerous goods tends to heat up right along with the weather. With demand for some types of hazardous materials spiking, so is the demand for high-quality training and compliance to ensure the safety of those in the industry, as well as the public.

To keep pace with this growing demand, Hazmat University has announced a summer promotions aimed at increasing awareness, adoption, compliance and safety across the board. From air and ocean, to ground transport, this promotion covers it all.

Hazmat University Online Training Summer Sale is On

Available to new and returning clients alike, those interested in brushing up or becoming compliant for the first time can take advantage of this limited-time special offer. With convenient online classes that can be completed at the users' own pace and on their own schedule, this offer is the perfect match for summertime.

Those interested in taking advantage can use the coupon code "SUMMER20" at checkout when shopping online. But do not wait long, according to Hazmat University, this promotion is set to end on June 30th.

ShipHazmat Software Sale

The shipping industry is an evolving one, with advancements in technology at the forefront of operations, logistics, safety and more. Through June 30th, customers can save 10% on new annual ShipHazmat software subscriptions, putting the power of technology to work for them and their organization.

Software Benefits:

Create compliant shipping papers for 49 CFR, IATA and IMDG

Improve efficiency

Reduce risk of errors

Pre-populate information and save time

Generate package diagrams to verify marking/labeling

Self-Paced Online Training Sale

Hazmat University's unique online platform enables businesses and their employees to partake in hazmat online training that also includes specialized hazmat/dangerous goods transportation training for all modes of transportation such as Lithium Batteries and Limited Quantities training.

Using the code "SUMMER20" at checkout, customers can take advantage of this platform at a generous 20% discount.

All online training courses emphasize the importance of navigating the ground, air and/or ocean regulations which are key to compliance to ensure both public and environmental safety.

Benefits of Self-Paced Online Training:

Hazmat University offers a full line of online hazmat training and dangerous goods courses designed and developed by industry professionals.

Simple online ordering process

Self-paced instruction to fit busy schedules

Affordable pricing

Available online 24/7

6-months access to complete training

Intuitive easy to navigate platform

Training coordinator can monitor employee progress

High-quality instruction online

Instant training record provided upon successful completion

Instructor-Led Monthly Public Webinars

Connect with instructors on live monthly public webinars, featuring instructor-led training on industry hot topics sponsored by Bureau of Dangerous Goods .

Real-time answers to questions

Group training and networking

Initial and recurrent 49 CFR, IATA and IMDG

Instructor-Led Custom Private Webinars

Those organizations needing customized training have come to the right place. Bureau of Dangerous Goods the parent company of Hazmat University is offering incredible deals on custom instructor-led private webinars tailored to each organization's unique needs.

Real time instructor-led webinars

Private and group training (organization only)

Customized content

Ideal for group sizes 5-20

About Hazmat University

Hazmat University is a Florida-based B2B education company with their hazmat online training dedicated to helping businesses and their hazmat employees stay up to date on the training developed and made available by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods .

Their online format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with federal and international regulations with respect to shipping dangerous goods by ground in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation under Title 49, by air in accordance with IATA/ICAO DGR and by vessel, in accordance with the IMDG (IMO) Code.

Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University , Bureau of Dangerous Goods and ShipHazmat regarding their summer specials, are encouraged to contact them via their official website.

