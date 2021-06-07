Potential for expansion of mine life

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR)("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has intersected high grade copper mineralization at the Bull River Mine project.

H1 2021 Drill Program at Bull River Mine

BRU-21-01intersected 19.79% copper and 98.6 g/t silver over 0.6 metres within a broader intersection of 5.12% copper, 28.6 g/t silver and 0.63 g/t gold over 3.4 metres. This intersection does not represent the true width of the structure .

All four holes that have been drilled to-date as part of the 2021 drilling program have intersected mineralized structures below the current workings of the mine which are only 350 metres below the portal.

The Company has now intersected mineralized structures approximately 550 metres below the portal. To-date assays have been received on only one of the four holes drilled.

The purpose of the H1 2021 drilling program and subsequent drilling in H2 2021will be to test the down dip extension of the vein systems under the current workings. Approximately 1,000 metres of drilling is planned for the second quarter of 2021. This program was originally initiated in March 2020 but suspended due to health and safety protocols resulting from the onset of COVID-19 after the completion of 831 metres of drilling.

The Company plans to follow-up on the results of the 2020 drilling program and on several historical diamond drill holes that are located below the current workings. One historical drill hole, BRU00-035, that is located below and to the east of the current resource model of the Main South Vein, yielded a composite average of 2.86% Cu over 9.9 metres including 4.27% Cu over 6.0 metres. A second historical drill hole, BRU09-10 yielded a composite average of 3.21% Cu, 21.29 g/t Ag and 1.18 g/t Au over 4.15 metres. These values do not represent true widths. All holes in the 2020 program were drilled from underground workings on 9 Level and collared in 9E4XC Ext Re-muck. All five holes from the spring 2020 program intersected mineralized structures in the central portion of the South Vein at depths of approximately 115 metres below 9 Level, which represented the deepest level of the mine about 350 metres below the elevation of the mine portal prior to the 2021 program.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the initial results from this year's drill program. Not only have we intersected high-grade copper mineralization below our current workings, but the silver and gold values appear to be increasing at depth relative to our current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource which was completed in January 2019 by Sue Bird of Moose Mountain Minerals."

Qualified person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins P.Eng., who serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a current Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold. Braveheart also has an option to purchase the Alpine Gold project near Nelson, British Columbia.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

For more investor information, please contact Braveheart at:

Manish Grigo

Director, Corporate Development

M: +1-416-569-3292

E: mgrigo@braveheartresources.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86719