Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR

- Players that are expanding portfolio in minimally invasive laparoscopy devices focus on precision and ergonomics, urological surgeries to garner substantial benefits

- Steep learning curve for clinicians and high cost of robotic devices key challenges, market to clock CAGR of 6.5% during 2020 - 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few decade, laparoscopic surgical procedures have grown in numbers especially for urology, and is a key trend shaping the landscape of laparoscopy devices market. Low incision, faster post-surgery pain, and reduced recuperation time in hospital are some of the salient benefits driving the demand for laparoscopy surgeries. The market prospect is growing remarkably in gynaecology, general surgery, urological surgery, bariatrics, and colorectal surgery. In 2019, a large share of laparoscopic surgeries were done in gynecology. Companies focusing on precision surgical instruments are expected to commit substantial R&D funds on developing robotics for laparoscopy devices.

Striking technological advancements have been made in hand access instruments, trocars, and closure devices used in such surgeries. Recurrent focus on optimizing the energy system has expanded the avenue for players in the market. By the end of 2030, the global laparoscopy devices market is estimated to cross the mark of US$ 16.4 Bn.

Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Study

Devices with Better Designs and Energy Efficiency Dot the Landscape: Various component manufacturers in laparoscopy devices market are keen on ensuring an ergonomic and modular designs. Ergonomics will not just save space but will gain preference among surgeons. Modular designs facilitate disassembling and cleaning. Thus, technological advancements in designs will spur growth potential for players in the market. Some companies are focusing on innovating on slide-lock graspers. Rise in need for novel designs in laparoscopic urological procedures will bolster the prospects in the market.

Benefits of Robot-assisted Laparoscopy in Gynaecology Spurs Uptake: The demand for ready-to-go in operating rooms in gynecology for emergency procedures has bolstered the demand for sterile storage containers. In recent times of risk of Covid-19 infection transfer among patients and healthcare workers has made these increasingly popular. On the whole, the prospects for robot-assisted surgeries have risen remarkably in the developing and developed world. The use of robotics by trained surgeons bring in new level of accuracy and precision. However, steep learning curve has restrained the uptake of robotics in the laparoscopy devices market, thereby stalling new growth prospects. Nonetheless, device manufacturers are relentlessly working to reduce the cost of the technology and are collaborating with healthcare organization to upskill the clinicians. Continuing medical education for surgeons will help boost the uptake rate. Ultra-remote robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are seeing new streams of revenues in laparoscopy devices market.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

The drive for minimally invasive surgeries is a key factor shaping the contours of product development in the laparoscopy devices market.

Rise in awareness about the benefits of robotics and concomitant advances being made in the healthcare infrastructure in the developing world are key drivers for growth in the laparoscopy devices market.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases particularly cardiovascular diseases is a key trend expanding the avenue for companies in the market

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Participants

A growing number of players are keen on bringing innovations in their product development, are entering into collaborations, and inking distribution deals to consolidate their market shares. Some of the well-entrenched players are:

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Aesculap, Inc.

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

