World Bank arm the International Finance Corp has now extended almost €76 million of credit into two sustainable lending facilities launched via Raiffeisen Bank.The International Finance Corp (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank has invested RON294 million (€59.6 million) in Romania"s second green bond less than a month after backing its first to the tune of RON80.3 million (€16.3 million). The multilateral lender today announced its latest financial package for the sustainable investments, both of which have been issued by the Raiffeisen Bank S.A. local operation which is part of the Austrian ...

