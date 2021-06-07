Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2021 | 16:53
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Carnrite Group: Carnrite to Moderate Executive Panels at Upcoming Reuters Events

The panels, comprised of industry-leading executives, will cover topics around Digital Transformation and the Energy Transition.

LONDON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan 'Al' Carnrite, President & CEO of management consultancy The Carnrite Group, has been tasked with moderating two expert panels at back-to-back Reuters Events in June. The first event is Data-Driven Oil & Gas 2021 (June 14-15), which will be followed by Global Energy Transition (June 21-25).

At the Data Driven Oil & Gas 2021 conference, Carnrite is moderating the panel entitled "Digital Transformation in Action: Upstream Operations." The discussion will be live on June 14th for attendees of the conference. The panelists are top executives from Shell, Eni, ADNOC and TIBCO, who will share examples of digital transformation in action and discuss digital strategies in place to reduce cost, lower carbon emissions, improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

For the second conference, Global Energy Transition, Al Carnrite will lead a discussion about the challenges and opportunities facing companies as they navigate the Energy Transition. "Name Your Price" will explore topics such as incentivizing investments required to achieve commitments made in the Paris Agreement, the implications of putting a price on carbon and the potential for global cooperation. Carnrite will facilitate the conversation between leaders from Persefoni, the Energy Transitions Commission and EDP.

When asked about the upcoming conferences, Carnrite said: "I'm excited about the opportunity to moderate these panels. Both subjects are timely and complex, and Reuters Events has done a great job assembling a knowledgeable group of panelists with diverse experiences and perspectives."

About The Carnrite Group

Carnrite is a management consultancy focused primarily on the energy, industrial and private equity sectors. From offices in the USA, UK, and the UAE, Carnrite deploys its unique combination of consulting and industry expertise to projects globally. Carnrite is a dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to implement complex change. Areas of expertise include strategy and transaction support, business transformation, human capital, the Energy Transition and Digital Transformation. To further augment its offerings Carnrite has assembled an innovative ecosystem of strategic partners that spans leading technologies and adjacent consulting services. Carnrite recognises that its clients face difficult business decisions - its mission is to make it easier for them.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.