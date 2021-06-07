O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky Partner for Limited-Edition Whiskey Kringle Just in Time for Father's Day

Specialty Brands Team Up for Unique Father's Day Gift

RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / World-renowned O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, small batch Whiskey Kringle just in time for Father's Day.

'We're thrilled to be releasing this first-of-its-kind Whiskey Kringle for fathers and single malt whisky lovers around the country to enjoy,' said Eric Olesen, third generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. 'Highland Park is extremely proud of its history and doing things the right way. We thought they were absolutely the ideal partner when we looked for a new offering that would taste great and appeal to dads this Father's Day.'

The Whiskey Kringle, available now in the bakery's locations and online for delivery, features O&H's classic tender pastry filled with a Highland Park Whisky infused caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry is then coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a smoky drizzle of vanilla icing.

'Just like Highland Park, O&H Danish Bakery combines time-old tradition and the very best craftsmanship to achieve perfection of its products,' said Lindsey Nauman, Senior Brand Manager, Highland Park, Edrington Americas. 'We're delighted to be part of this partnership featuring O&H's innovative take on a Kringle which prioritizes quality and taste just as we also do when making Highland Park Whisky.'

This small-batch Kringle is only available until Father's Day and customers can visit any of O&H's five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages, and more at www.ohdanishbakery.com.

About O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the third and fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, showcased on Food Network's 'The Best Of' program and had its Kringle named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe's annual Customer Choice Awards, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

About Highland Park Whisky

Highland Park is a renowned single malt Scotch whisky from Orkney, a remote set of islands off the far north coast of Scotland. Established in 1798, Highland Park draws influence from the finest sherry-seasoned oak casks, Orkney's unique treeless environment and over 220 years of whisky-making craftsmanship to create a single malt Scotch whisky that is rich, smoky, and like no other. Highland Park's range of single malt whiskies are consistently acclaimed by whisky lovers around the world, with the brand receiving the title of 'Best Spirit In The World' from Paul Pacult, America's foremost expert on distilled spirits, on three separate occasions.

CONTACT:

Alicia Wilson, 608-577-4717

alwilson@laughlin.com

SOURCE: O&H Danish Bakery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650695/OH-Danish-Bakery-and-Highland-Park-Whisky-Partner-for-Limited-Edition-Whiskey-Kringle-Just-in-Time-for-Fathers-Day