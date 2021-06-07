JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 7
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Director/PDMR Shareholding
7 June 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
The Company was notified on 7 June 2021 that on 7 June 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired by Sharon Parr, a Director of the Company:
Purchased
- 10,000 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.3475 per share.
Following this transaction, Ms Parr holds a total of 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: sw171@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385