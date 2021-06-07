Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to -2

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.06.2021 | 18:25
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
07-Jun-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
 
 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
 
 
I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
 
The Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields 
Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in late 2018. 
 
The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit 
covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of 
the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. 
 
The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible 
for an initial expenditure fee of AUSD300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage 
the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. 
 
During the period, the Company was advised that limited work was undertaken on the Shangri la project, mainly desk 
studies. In addition, Mr Gordon resigned as a director in June 2020 and Mr Rigoll was appointed as executive chairman 
to the Company in March 2021. We anticipate further work to occur during 2021. 
 
The Company continues to monitor covid-19 effects on the company. We believe this will have limited affect on any 
future work anticipated on our West Australia project as there are very few cases in this state and interruptions are 
somewhat less. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2020 amounted to GBP100,000 (2019 - GBP107,000 loss) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil (2019 - nil). At 31 December 
2020, the Company had cash balances of GBP272,000 (2019: GBP354,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend. 
 
PRIOR YEAR RESTATEMENT 
During the year, we have reviewed the prior year accounting treatment of the tenement interest, which was classified as 
an intangible asset. Following this review, we have concluded that, the sale and purchase agreement for the tenement 
interest and the Shangri la joint venture agreement is of a nature that they are directly linked to each other. The 
Company and Goldfields have joint control over the tenement area and therefore should be classified as an investment in 
a joint venture. The arrangement further meets the requirements to be measured using the equity method in terms of IAS 
28. 
As a result of the above, a prior year restatement in respect of the classification of the intangible asset has been 
reflected within the financial statements. See Note 19 for details of the impact on the financial statements. There was 
no impact on profit or loss or the statement of cash flows. 
OUTLOOK 
 
The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. We look forward to 2021 being one in which we can 
acquire further investment positions, thereby realising tangible value for all shareholders. 
 
We will continue to seek out further investments in line with the Company's investing strategy. 
The directors would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, staff and consultants for their continued 
support. 
s172 Statement 
 
The Directors continue to act in a way that they consider, in good faith, to be most likely to promote the success of 
the Company for the benefits of the members as a whole, and in doing so have regard, amongst other matters to: 
 
* the likely consequences of any decision in the long term; 
* the interests of the Company's employees; 
* the need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others; 
* the impact of the Company's operations on the community as well as the environment; 
* the need to act fairly as between members of the Company, and 
* the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct 
 
The Board has always recognised the relationships with key stakeholders as being central to the long-term success of 
the business and therefore seeks active engagement with all stakeholder groups, to understand and respect their views, 
in particular of those with the communities in which it invests, its host governments, employees and suppliers. 
 
The Company is an early-stage investment company quoted on a minor exchange and its members will be fully aware, 
through detailed announcements, shareholder meetings and financial communications, of the Board's broad and specific 
intentions and the rationale for its decisions. The Company pays its employees and creditors promptly and keeps its 
costs to a minimum to protect shareholders funds. When selecting investments, issues such as the impact on the 
community and the environment have actively been taken into consideration; as is clear from the portfolio set out in 
the Chairman's report. 
 
The Company has incurred very little expenditure to date, has no employees other than directors and application of the 
s172 requirements will be better demonstrated in future periods once its investment starts exploration activity or if 
the Company makes further investments. 
 
 
 
 
David Rigoll 
Executive Chairman 
 
7 June 2021 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
The Company 
                    +44 (0) 207 440 0640 
David Rigoll 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Financial statements Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Period ended 
                                              Year ended 
                                              31 December   31 December 
                                              2020 
                                                      2019 
                                           Note GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue                                        4 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                               - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (99)      (107) 
Share based payment charge                                 (1)       - 
 
Operating loss                                    5  (100)      (107) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                    (100)      (107) 
 
Taxation                                       7  -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (100)      (107) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                              -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the      (100)      (107) 
company 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                               8  (5.74)     (6.25)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Restated 
 
                            31 December 31 December 
                            2020    2019 
                         Note GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 9  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            10  18     18 
Cash and cash equivalents               272     354 
                            290     372 
 
Total assets                      426     508 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables             11  (67)    (70) 
                            (67)    (70) 
 
Net current assets                   223     302 
 
Net assets                       359     438 
 
 
Equity

Share capital                   12  -      - 
Share premium                     643     623 
Share based payment reserve              26     25 
Retained earnings                   (310)    (210) 
Total equity                      359     438

The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 June 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran Donald Strang

Director Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Share  Share  Share based payment    Retained 
                                        reserve              Total 
                                capital premium              earnings 
                                GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000           GBP'000  GBP'000 
At 31 December 2018                      -    628   25            (103)  550 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (107)  (107) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (107)  (107) 
 
Share issue costs                       -    (5)   -             -    (5) 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -    (5)   -             -    (5) 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2019                      -    623   25            (210)  438 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (100)  (101) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (100)  (101) 
 
Issue of share capital                     -    20   -             -    20 
Share based payments                      -    -    1             -    1 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -    20   1             -    21 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2020                      -    643   26            (310)  359

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended Year ended 
                           31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 
                           GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating loss                    (100)    (107) 
Share based payment charge              1      - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities         20 
(Increase) in trade and other receivables       -      (12) 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables    (3)     18 
 
Net cash outflow in operating activities       (82)    (91) 
 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital                -      - 
Issue costs                      -      (5) 
 
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities  -      (5) 
 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents       (82)    (96) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   354     450 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period      272     354

Non cash transactions

During the year, the Company issued 40,000 shares for GBP20,000 to settle certain outstanding liabilities.

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

General information 
1 
 
       Veni Vidi Vici Ltd is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") 
       under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The address of its registered office is Vistra Corporate 
       Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. The Company's 
       ordinary shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market as operated by Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"). 
 
 
       The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd for the year ended 31 December 2020 were authorised for 
       issue by the Board on 7 June 2021 and the statements of financial position signed on the Board's behalf 
       by Mahesh Pulandaran and Donald Strang. 
 
       Investing policy 
       The investment strategy of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return 
       achieved primarily through capital appreciation. The Directors believe that there are numerous investment 
       opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in 
       North America and Australia. 
 
       The Board, through its extensive network of contacts, has identified a number of potentially interesting 
       investment opportunities, although formal discussions in respect of any of these opportunities have not 
       yet commenced. 
 
       The Company is likely to be an active investor and acquire control of certain target companies although 
       it may also consider acquiring non-controlling shareholdings. The proposed investments to be made by the 
       Company may be in either quoted or unquoted securities and made by direct acquisition of an interest in 
       companies, partnerships or joint ventures, or direct interests in projects and can be at any stage of 
       development. Accordingly, the Company's equity interest in a proposed investment may range from a 
       minority position to 100 per cent. ownership and a controlling interest. 
 
       If the Company takes a controlling stake, the acquisition could trigger a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 
       of the AQSE Exchange Rules. 
 
       The Directors intend to acquire one or more investments in quoted or unquoted businesses or companies (in 
       whole or in part) thereby creating a platform for further investments. The Company may need to raise 
       additional funds for these purposes and may use both debt and/or equity. 
 
       The Directors and the Technical Adviser believe that their broad, collective experience, together with 
       their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable 
       investment opportunities. External advisers and investment professionals, over and above the Technical 
       Adviser, will be engaged as necessary to assist with sourcing and due diligence of prospective 
       opportunities. The Directors will also consider appointing additional directors with relevant experience 
       if the need arises. 
 
       It is anticipated that returns to Shareholders will be delivered primarily through an appreciation in the 
       price of the Ordinary Shares rather than capital distribution via regular dividends. In addition, there 
       may be opportunities to spin out businesses in the form of distributions to Shareholders or make trade 
       sales of business divisions and therefore contemplate returns via special dividends. Given the nature of 
       the investment strategy, the Company does not intend to make additional regular and periodic disclosures 
       or calculations of net asset value outside of the requirements for a AQSE Growth Market traded company. 
       It is anticipated that the Company will hold investments for the medium to long term, although where 
       opportunities exist for shorter term investments, the Company may undertake such investments.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Investing policy (continued) 
       In compliance with Rule 51 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, if the Company (as an Investment Vehicle) has not 
       substantially implemented its investing policy after the period of one year following Admission, it will 
       seek Shareholder approval in respect of the subsequent year for the further pursuit of its investment 
       strategy. 
 
       Pursuant to Rule 52 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, the Company (as an Investment Vehicle), is required to 
       substantially implement its investment strategy within a period of two years following Admission. In the 
       event that the Company has not undertaken a transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of 
       the AQSE Exchange Rules, or if it has otherwise failed to substantially implement its investment strategy 
       within such two year period, AQSE Exchange will suspend trading of the Company's Issued Share Capital in 
       accordance with Rule 78 of the AQSE Exchange Rules. If suspension occurs, the Directors will consider 
       returning the Company's cash to Shareholders after deducting all related expenses.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

