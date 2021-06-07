Control Opens North American Office

DAVIDSON, North Carolina, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's global expansion, Control is proud to introduce its new facility from the heart of Motorsport Valley in Davidson, North Carolina. Richard Hull, who joined Control as VP of Sales in November 2020, will be heading up the new office to bring local support and services to North American customers:

"The road has been longer than expected to get to this point; trying to start a new business and organise visas in the middle of a global pandemic has created some delays. But the team's commitment to bringing Control to North America has been unwavering and we are glad to finally be here and ready to work with our expanding customer base on this side of the pond. It is a great achievement by the whole team to be able to grow into this new region."

Initially the new Control office will be a sales and support division but has a long-term plan to build its own engineering competency and expertise, to better manage the unique requirements of its customers in North America.

Control currently has customers in the IMSA WeatherTech Series, GT World Challenge America and the upcoming, 99th edition, of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. As the business looks to expand its customer base in these core markets, Control will also be looking to work with new technical partners on developing its capabilities to better suit new and evolving markets.

To contact Control's North American office for more information about its Race Winning Telemetry, you can phone (+1) 980 296-5210 or email info@cntrl.io.