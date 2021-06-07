Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes new member BEWI

- Packaging, components, and insulation specialist BEWI joins SCS, the styrenics value chain alliance for circularity

- New membership boosts the representation of EPS and XPS in the circularity mission of SCS

BRUSSELS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today welcomed BEWI as new member.

BEWI is one of the leading providers of packaging, components and insulations solutions in Europe. The company's commitment to sustainability is integrated throughout the value chain, from production of raw materials and end goods to recycling. BEWI's vision is to protect people and products for a better everyday. Their products include components in bike helmets, lifebuoys, fish boxes, components for cars and a variety of insulation solutions used in walls, roofs and floors, under streets and roads and in bridges.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary-General of SCS, commented: "We are delighted to welcome BEWI to the SCS team. Their participation further builds the representation of the complete EPS and XPS value chain within our drive to fulfil the circularity of styrenics, true to our organisation's name and mission. BEWI's approach towards the circular economy, based upon their understanding that sustainability comes not only from the raw materials used, but also product design, production and recycling processes, will contribute to SCS' momentum."

Jonas Siljeskär, COO of BEWI said: "Our membership of SCS is an important step in our enduring commitment to sustainability integrated throughout the value chain. We are pleased to contribute to the SCS mission and share the belief that innovative technology and partner-driven solutions lie at the heart of a thriving circular economy for styrenics."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

For more information visit www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com