Bohemia, New York and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art RF components and semiconductor chips for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today its President and CEO Fawad Maqbool will join members of the Company's management team and Board to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday, June 8th at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square. The opening bell ceremony celebrates AmpliTech's recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and also on CNBC.

CEO Fawad Maqbool, commented, "Uplisting to Nasdaq in February has provided critical support to our aggressive growth strategy and capital raising goals. Four months later, AmpliTech has nearly $30M in cash and a solid portfolio of mission-critical signal amplification solutions that enhance the efficiency, performance and margin potential for satellite, 5G, defense, space and other communications environments - markets that are poised for hyper-growth the next few years, supported by multi-billion dollar infrastructure investments. We are excited to celebrate our transformative Nasdaq listing and are confident the visibility, credibility, liquidity and transparency of this globally-respected exchange will continue to play an important role in achieving our long-term growth goals."

About AmpliTech (www.amplitechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's nancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identied and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's lings with the SEC, all of which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

