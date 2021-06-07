Travel Nevada: Plan to Hit the Road this Summer with Songs that Capture the Spirit of Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / To celebrate the freedom of the open road and encourage travelers to make plans to explore the state's many personalities, Travel Nevada introduces tailored Spotify playlists that evoke the spirit of each of its 10 road trips. The playlists encourage travelers to lean into the dirt road anthems that define the state and its highways, byways, and backcountry gravel roads. To tune in, log in to Spotify and find Travel Nevada's profile at https://open.spotify.com/user/travelnevadaprofile.

With road trips to whichever corner of the state travelers venture to, visitors will uncover unexpected encounters, memorable characters and only-in-Nevada experiences along the way. To make the planning a bit easier, Travel Nevada has developed extensive itineraries at https://travelnevada.com/road-trips/ for travel inspiration.

Lake Tahoe Loop

From Big Blue vistas to hip neighborhoods, charming towns, and Wild West saloons-and plenty of great food, hands-on history, and funky attractions-the only thing that makes a Lake Tahoe Loop adventure sound sweeter is this soundtrack of artists from, fond of, and famous to this region.

Free-Range Art Highway

U.S. 95 is as far out as it gets-in more ways than one. Get ready to really put the 'trip' in road trip, and rock this soundtrack as you follow your curiosity between kaleidoscopic boulder towers, a psychedelic 'forest' of junk cars, a ghost town sculpture garden and other art-tastic, oddball attractions.

Cowboy Corridor

Few routes brim with Nevada's Western cultural legacies as powerfully as the Cowboy Corridor, where Great Basin buckaroo, Basque, and American Indian traditions shine bright. Check out some tunes about, from, and in the spirit of this road trip.

Death Valley Rally

Warm your ears up for a road trip spanning serious extremes-from 279 feet below sea level to 12,000-foot mountains, elegant wineries to biker bars, gritty ghost towns to glitzy Las Vegas, and beyond. Just like the Death Valley Rally, this soundtrack is hot, wildly diverse, and full of surprises.

Extraterrestrial Highway

The Extraterrestrial Highway region around Area 51 has long attracted paranormal enthusiasts, die-hard UFOlogists and kitsch-inclined road trippers alike. Zero in on these spaced-out tunes as you voyage on a trip of astronomical proportions.

Great Basin Highway

From maze-like slot canyons and alpine lakes to story-filled ghost towns and Wild West saloons, the Great Basin Highway is an epic journey along Nevada's wide-open, park-studded eastern edge. Things to pack: outdoor gear, an appetite for adventure, and this playlist.

Loneliest Road in America

Windows down, music up. We can help you with the second part, with a soundtrack that follows the (in)famous, wide-open road trip that winds past ghost towns, Sagebrush Saloons, stunning scenery, hot springs, historic mining towns, and a lot more.

Neon to Nature

This three-prong, hub-and-spoke adventure out of Vegas takes you to some of southern Nevada's most breathtaking parks and landscapes, famous landmarks, and one-of-a-kind attractions-and back again. Tune yourself up with a soundtrack inspired by these eclectic, just-beyond-the-neon locales.

Rubies Route

Along three scenic spurs, hit the trail in stunning Lamoille Canyon, watch wildlife at Ruby Lake, or go wild in Jarbidge, one of the West's last true frontier towns. Get into this trip's off-grid spirit with this backwoods soundtrack.

Burner Byway

Follow the route burners take on their journey "home" to Burning Man, visiting Reno, Pyramid Lake, delightfully eccentric Gerlach, and the Black Rock Desert wilderness beyond. This playlist bleeps and bloops with an aural taste of the wild, electric verve of the event that inspired this road trip.

EDITORS: For Nevada road trip photos, click here. Road trippers need to be logged in to their Spotify account to listen to the playlists. Spotify accounts are free and accessible at spotify.com.

CONTACT:

Chris Moran

cmoran@travelnevada.com

SOURCE: Travel Nevada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650739/Plan-to-Hit-the-Road-this-Summer-with-Songs-that-Capture-the-Spirit-of-Nevada