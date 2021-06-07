DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date 07-Jun-2021 / 18:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 June 2021 Notification of Full Year Results Date Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Full Year results for the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021 on Thursday, 8 July 2021. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: NOR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 109799 EQS News ID: 1205190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205190&application_name=news

