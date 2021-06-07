Anzeige
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 
Frankfurt
07.06.21
16:31 Uhr
10,500 Euro
+0,300
+2,94 %
Dow Jones News
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Full Year Results Date 
07-Jun-2021 / 18:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
7 June 2021 
Notification of Full Year Results Date 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing Full Year results 
for the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021 on Thursday, 8 July 2021. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive        020 8996 2000 
Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2010 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  109799 
EQS News ID:  1205190 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205190&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
