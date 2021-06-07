Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - The Board and Management of Flavocure Biotech, Inc. ("Flavocure") a drug discovery and development company, announced today the appointment of Dr Thomas F. Woolf, PhD, an expert in pharmaceutical sciences to the company's Board of Advisors.

"Flavocure is a clinical stage ready company, and its first drug candidate targets pancreatic adenocarcinoma which is currently uncurable."

Dr Woolf graduated from the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington) with a BS in Pharmacy; University of California (San Francisco) PhD Pharmaceutical Chemistry and was a Postdoctoral Fellow in Organic Chemistry at John's Hopkins University School of Medicine. For several years Dr Woolf has served as a Pharmacokinetics and Drug discovery specialist/consultant for some of the leading pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc. Park- Davis/Warner Lambert Co, and Elan Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Woolf is credited for playing a role in the discovery and development Lipitor®. Dr Woolf has also served for many years as a consultant on drug regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical investment due diligence and patent issues. Dr. Woolf is also a registered Patent Agent with the USPTO. He is the Author / Co-author of 45, peer reviewed articles and contributed to the "Handbook of Drug Metabolism". He was also Associate Editor for the "Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics". Dr Woolf is the holder of several honors and awards in his professional field.

"Flavocure is honored to have Dr. Woolf who has such a vast experience in drug discovery and development join our company at this time when the company is working on initiating Phase I clinical trials as well as furthering the development of our drug candidates against other cancers," Dr. Henry Lowe, Executive Chairman.

About Flavocure:

Flavocure Biotech, Inc. aims to be a leader in the transformation of molecules derived from natural sources into medicines. The company, in collaboration with some of the most prestigious medical research institutions in the world, has discovered molecules from plants and generated preliminary data indicating activity against therapeutically validated cancer mutations. Flavocure has received 2 FDA Orphan Drug designations, focusing on acute myeloid leukemia and pancreatic cancer. The lead molecule of the company is Caflanone targeting pancreatic adenocarcinoma and all required IND-enabling studies have been completed and filing with the FDA for Phase I clinical trials is in process. Other cancers in the Flavocure pipeline includes acute myeloid leukemia, brain cancer and multiple myeloma. Flavocure is currently privately held. www.flavocure.com

For investor relations or further information, please contact:

Clark Swanson

Executive Vice Chairman

Email: clark.swanson@flavocure.com

Website: www.flavocure.com

