Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) ("Novra"), a Canadian company, has been approved to begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Exchange under the symbol NVRVF. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance liquidity, extend investor awareness, and facilitate US based trading through regulated US broker-dealers.

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

"We are very pleased to make this announcement," said Harris Liontas, President and CEO of Novra Technologies, Inc. "Our listing on the OTCQB is an important milestone for Novra, as it will provide the company with greater visibility within the US retail and institutional investment communities and access to the US capital markets. It is also a reflection of our commitment to sharing our progress through transparent reporting and to building sustainable shareholder value. This additional capital markets exposure will be valuable as we continue to execute on our strategy of developing new innovative and modular hardware and software products. Our technology focus is on the secure distribution and management of video, data, broadcast radio, and digital cinema content and on satellite and terrestrial broadband receivers."

About Novra Technologies Inc.:

Novra (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) is an international technology provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies Inc, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Corporation. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications.

For more information visit: www.novragroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: the effects of our listing on the OTCQB. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "outlook", "opportunity", "momentum", "potential", "targeted", "plans" "possible", "position us for", "looking forward to", "getting ready to", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions.

For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

