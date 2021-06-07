Urgency Needed or Tourism Operators will Close Forever

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - WHAT: Based on a new report by the Expert Advisory Panel to the federal Government on COVID-19 Testing and Screening, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is announcing the launch of a new campaign to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. The campaign focuses on getting Canadian decision-makers to acknowledge the urgent need and commit to a plan to reopen the border before the summer season is lost.

WHO: Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Chris Bloore, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario

Scott Beck, CEO, Destination Toronto

Peter Doyle, General Manager, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Vito Curalli, Executive Director, International Sales and Industry Relations, Hilton

Representatives from Provincial and Territorial Tourism Industry Associations will be present on the virtual press event at 11am.

WHEN & WHERE: An in-person event and Virtual Press Option available Tuesday June 8, 2021

LIVE

Toronto, Ontario

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In-person event 10:00 a.m. EDT

MEDIA LOCATION: Front entrance of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Virtual ZOOM Press Option

Virtual Press Conference via Zoom 11:00 a.m. EDT

Media are required to pre- register for the event

Register for the virtual press conference here: https://tiac-aitc-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0SgsxUj1T0OnI8Vm60QARQ

Comments will be delivered in English, but French questions are welcomed.

WHY: Tourism was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. Given the expert advisory panel's recent report and the rise in vaccination rates, while keeping the health and safety of Canadians at the forefront, TIAC is calling on the federal government to commit to a plan to reopen borders before another summer season is lost.

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for this $105 billion sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.

Media Inquiries:

Madison Simmons

Director of Government Affairs, TIAC

msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca /613-864-3079

