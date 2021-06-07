Revolutionary Gaming Platform 2Crazy Integrates NFTs to Outplay the Market !

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / 2Crazy, revolutionary gaming & eSports platform announced their intention to enter the market with a genuinely industry-altering NFT platform allowing fans to play with or against their favorite personalities.

Gone are the days when gaming was reserved for a lazy, casual afternoon competition amongst friends. Instead, enter the exciting world of eSports featuring worldwide tournaments, spectators in stadium seating cheering on figures sitting behind state-of-the-art monitors and lighting.

Gamers have achieved celebrity-like stardom with channels on platforms like Twitch that draw millions of viewers and a multitude of sponsors alike. But according to 2Crazy, this isn't where the evolution of this multibillion-dollar industry ends. In fact, this is just the beginning.

Imagine the opportunity to play Fortnite with or against Ninja, one of the industry's most well-known gamers, streamed live to millions of viewers. Or how about FaZe Clan in a Call of Duty session?

2Crazy realizes this dream.

But how does this work?...

First, 2Crazy announces a '2Crazy x ... NFT'. There will be an auction on the platform, where you can purchase at the asking price or make an offer by placing a bid (with $2CRAZY tokens). If you win, the NFT 'tied to the player' becomes yours. Thus, you'll be able to play with (or against) your idol(s) in games that are live-streamed for the entire world to witness. Since you're part of an exclusive group who owns this NFT, you can also decide to resell or trade the NFT you're holding on the 2Crazy platform as you please.

NFTs are the craze nowadays, but most NFTs in reality give you nothing more than 'digital bragging rights'. With 2Crazy, when you buy an NFT, the possibilities are truly endless. Users of the 2Crazy platform can also look forward to unique extra perks like lotteries and giveaways. Everyone who is staking $2CRAZY tokens will be eligible for one or more tickets.

If you're not familiar with NFTs, you can find everything you need in our explainer over here .

About 2CrazyNFT Platform

2Crazy is backed by Twin Apex Capital, ICO Pantera, Exchange.bitcoin.com, Dark Pool, MDA Capital, MXC, Magnus Capital, Stakely, X21, Megala Ventures, Blocksync, Clouds Capital, Skynet, Orion Protocol, Exnetwork Capital, and AU21.

With this dream team, 2Crazy is on its way to revolutionizing this industry, starting with their IDO on June 21, 2021, on the Ignition Launchpad by PAID Network.

Since its inception, 2Crazy has been on a mission to make NFTs accessible for everyone without the hurdles newcomers to the decentralized tech industry face. With their payment gateways, the 2Crazy platform will be truly inclusive; the whole world can be a part of this one-of-a-kind experience. Learn more about 2Crazy by visiting our Medium and join us on Telegram.

Contact:

Annie Clain

Outreach Manager 2Crazy

Contact@blockchainprbuzz.com

SOURCE: 2Crazy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650757/Revolutionary-Gaming-Platform-2Crazy-Integrates-NFTs-to-Outplay-the-Market