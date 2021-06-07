Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies' programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa's asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

