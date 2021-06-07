Anzeige
Montag, 07.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 
Tradegate
07.06.21
21:48 Uhr
318,80 Euro
-2,90
-0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2021 | 22:17
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies' programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa's asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:Media Contacts:
Jennifer Porcelli, Head of Investor RelationsUS
Centessa PharmaceuticalsDan Budwick, 1AB
jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com (mailto:jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com)dan@1abmedia.com (mailto:dan@1abmedia.com)
UK/Greater Europe
Mary Clark & Shabnam Bashir, Optimum Strategic Communications
centessa@optimumcomms.com (mailto:centessa@optimumcomms.com)
Switzerland
Marcus Veith, VEITHing Spirit
marcus@vspirit.ch (mailto:marcus@vspirit.ch)
M: +41 79 20 75 111


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
