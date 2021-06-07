Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Hemptown Organics Corp. (the "Company" or "Hemptown"), a privately-held British Columbia company, is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 6,335,631 for the formulation of its flagship CBD products and company name, effective April 27th, 2021.

Hemptown USA's products are formulated with a proprietary composition of natural ingredients and cannabidiol (CBG), including but not limited to: Raw unprocessed hemp, Raw industrial hemp flowers, Agricultural products in the name of dried plants, namely, dried industrial hemp, dried industrial hemp flowers, and dried industrial hemp biomass; all the foregoing containing CBD with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol THC concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.

Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Hemptown USA ® commented, "On behalf of Hemptown USA we are pleased that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recognized the uniqueness and innovative values of our brand and diverse product line." "The patent further strengthens the differentiation of Hemptown USA against its competitors and signifies advances we achieved and are continuing to work toward as a company to produce products of the highest quality."

About Hemptown

Hemptown is a diversified cannabinoid company delivering a wide product offering across the value chain, and in multiple sales channels, to meet the growing global demand for cannabinoid-based products. State-of-the-art cultivation in Oregon's Rogue Valley, FDA-licensed and cGMP certified product manufacturing, and a strong leadership team with Fortune 500 experience are the pillars for Hemptown's growth model as it pushes into the consumer-packaged goods sectors with top quality white label and branded product lines for the consumer market. For more information, visit www.hemptownusa.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hemptown Investor Relations

John Martin

jmartin@hemptownusa.com

1-833-436-7896

Hemptown Sales and General Inquiries

info@hemptownusa.com

1-888-224-6691

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86781