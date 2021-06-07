Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P15E ISIN: CA98959U1084 Ticker-Symbol: 0E9 
Tradegate
07.06.21
16:35 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,008
-2,10 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINC8 ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINC8 ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,34922:31
0,3260,35322:00
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2021 | 23:08
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR) announces that it agreed to issue 116,279 common shares (the "Shares") pursuant to a settlement and release agreement (the "Settlement Agreement").

The parties have been involved in litigation regarding the claim by Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") for payment under a contract from 2019. On June 1, 2021, the Company entered into the Settlement Agreement whereby Market One has agreed to release the Company from all claims in consideration for, among other things, the issuance of 116,279 Shares of the Company.

The securities being issued are subject to a 4 month and a day hold period.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: www.zinc8energy.com

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:

Incite Capital Markets
Kristian Schneck / Eric Negraeff

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
Ron MacDonald
Ph: 604.493.2004
Email: investors@zinc8energy.com

SOURCE: Zinc8 Energy Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650734/Zinc8-Energy-Solutions-Announces-Settlement-Agreement

ZINC8 ENERGY SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.