Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Appoints Two Independent Women to Its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Paola Farnesi and Ms. Julie Robertson to its Board of Directors as independent non-executive directors, effective immediately.

Paola Farnesi

Ms. Paola Farnesi is a senior financial professional with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A and risk management. She is currently a Vice President and Treasurer of Domtar Corporation, responsible for negotiating and arranging in excess of $1 billion in corporate financings, overseeing an insurance portfolio of over $20 billion in insurable values and managing the investments of pension fund assets in excess of $3 billion. From 1994 to 2008, Ms. Farnesi held several other leadership positions at Domtar Corporation, including Vice President, Internal Audit, where she was responsible for the implementation and subsequent compliance efforts related to Sarbanes-Oxley. Prior to joining Domtar Corporation, Ms. Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young for the assurance group in Montreal. She is an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Falco Resources Ltd., and has served on the Board of the Centaur Theatre Company since 2010. Ms. Farnesi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Quebec and obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Julie Robertson

Ms. Julie Robertson is Vice-President Finance and Capital Projects at Centerra Gold Inc., a mining company listed on the TSX and NYSE, with annual Revenue of $2 billion. Prior to this position, she held a number of senior positions with Barrick Gold Corporation. She is a Canadian Certified Public Accountant with extensive experience in transformative leadership, external reporting, management reporting, planning and project management, and has an in depth understanding of IFRS and US GAAP. She is the Finance Committee Chair (Volunteer) of Boost Child & Youth Advocacy (CYAC), a registered charity committed to eliminating child abuse and violence in the lives of children, youth, and their families. Ms. Robertson is also the Chair of CPA Canada's Mining Industry Task Force on IFRS, created jointly with The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA), Accounting and Finance from the University of Western Ontario and a diploma of Accounting and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Charles Main

Mr. Charles Main has informed the Company that he will retire as a director and not stand for re-election to the Board at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting (scheduled to be held on July 21, 2021) as he focuses on personal priorities and fewer board committments.

Chuck's retirement combined with the recent resignation of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée as a director in order to concentrate on his own developing mining company, has provided an opportunity to appoint two new independent directors.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Paola Farnesi and Julie Robertson to our Board of Directors. The combination of their talent and vast experience in mining, financing and as directors and officers of publicly trading companies will further strengthen our Board. With their appointment, we are adding net one independent director and also improving the Board's diversity.", stated John Hick, Non- executive Chairman of QPM.

"We are most grateful for Chuck Main's commitment, professional acumen and expertise as a director and in particular as chair of QPM's Audit and Risk Management Committee, and wish him well in his future endeavours. The Committee and the Board will greatly benefit from the two new Board appointees.", said Normand Champigny, Chief Executive Officer of QPM.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information, please contact: