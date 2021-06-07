New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - VIEWPARK, a virtual studio with a global reach founded by film industry veterans Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish, have picked up three projects from Monaco-based filmmaker Marco Orsini.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

BEYOND THE RAGING SEA, To Be Available Summer 2021

Globally renowned director Marco Orsini's film, Beyond The Raging Sea is ready for all sales and distribution opportunities

Industry veterans Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish, have picked up three projects from Monaco-based filmmaker Marco Orsini

Click image above to view full announcement.

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach that finances, packages and releases film, series and short form content utilizing and supported by cutting edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware, and also entertaining and develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

Contacts:

Krysanne Katsoolis

+19173797911

Krysanne@VIEWPARK.CO

Collin Musikula

3107392784

collin@nextgenanalytics.net

Gary Springer

+1.914.659.4802

gary@springerassociatespr.com

Source: Viewpark

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86787