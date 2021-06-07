Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (the "Company" or "GoldSpot") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 9,380,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.975 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $9,145,500.

Insiders of GoldSpot are expected to acquire up to 100% of the Offering. The Offering and related matters remain subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering is presently scheduled to close on or about June 11, 2021.

GoldSpot has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its financial advisor for the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About GoldSpot Discoveries

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and President

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Tel: 647-992-9837

Email: investors@goldspot.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

