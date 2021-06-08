Regulatory News:

May 21 May 20 Change Jan-May

2021 Jan-May

2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 112,772 90,301 +25% 530,964 557,023 -5% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 45,841 41,644 +10% 199,009 481,498 -59%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In May 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 112,772 trucks, an increase of 25% compared to May 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 45,841 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

June traffic figures will be published on Thursday 8 July 2021 before the markets open.

