Geek+ and Circle K implement Asia's largest Smart Warehouse for Grocery Deliveries

Over 100 AMRs deployed to better serve customers all over Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, announces the successful launch of 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in the distribution center of Circle K Hong Kong. The deployment represents the commitment of Geek+ and Circle K Hong Kong to build supply chain resilience using technology and support customers with a wide selection of products and excellent services.

Today, the distribution center of 140,000 square feet handles the deliveries of more than 300 Circle K convenience stores in Hong Kong, serving over 600,000 customers daily. With large volumes bound for different destinations and a wide selection of products ranging from small everyday items to food and cold goods, Circle K Hong Kong wanted to automate its warehouse and streamline large-scale logistics processes.

In January 2021, the company decided to transform its operations with 100 Geek+ AMRs, to ensure the effective daily handling of over 1,000,000 products.

Lit Fung, VP, and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says: "We are excited to see our system support Circle K with the accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility needed to serve its wide network of convenience stores. Our AI-driven robotics system enables digitalization for streamlining warehouse operations, which helps our customers improve competitiveness in an ever-changing environment."

AMRs will automate many time-consuming and strenuous tasks traditionally performed by warehouse employees such as finding and moving goods around the warehouse. In turn, it creates a safer work environment for employees while improving overall employee productivity. Driven by intelligent software and QR-code technology, the network of robots will flexibly move racks of ordered goods from a designated area for inventory to employees positioned at workstations where they will finalize the picking process guided by the user-friendly interface. It improves the overall picking accuracy and efficiency. The flexibility of movable robot-compatible racking, combined with the ability to choose the optimal route and organize inventory densely according to real-time demand, will improve space utilization and bring more flexible supply chain operations. Additionally, AMRs can operate 24/7 to better support periods of high throughput demand.

Bruce Ma, Senior Supply Chain Manager of Circle K Hong Kong, says: "With substantial challenges facing our team, we aim to improve customers' and employees' experiences by reinventing our supply chain using automation technologies."

With ever-changing markets and difficulties predicting future demand, flexibility through digitalization and real-time visibility is key to building an agile supply chain. Moving forward, Geek+ and Circle K Hong Kong will work closely to secure the smooth operations of the largest automated warehouse within Asia's grocery industry and ensure the timely and accurate allocation of millions of quality products to Circle K's wide network of convenience stores.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed around 15,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1000 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About Circle K Hong Kong

Circle K is a global brand under Alimentation Couche-Tard. Circle K Hong Kong offers a wide variety of daily consumables and convenience services for people on the go with over 300 stores in Hong Kong. Circle K Hong Kong is dedicated to innovative marketing and promotional activities to strengthen brand positioning, to create a contemporary and vibrant brand image by adding value, fun, and uniqueness to shopping experiences to make our customers' lives easier every day.

