Dienstag, 08.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
WKN: A2QG47 ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 Ticker-Symbol: 9KD 
08.06.21
08:02 Uhr
0,242 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 08:04
Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Issue of Bonds

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Issue of Bonds

PR Newswire

London, June 7

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
('Lombard' or the 'Company')

Issue of bonds

Lombard Capital Plc is pleased to announce that LCP Financial Limited (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) has issued a further £810,000 of 4% Bonds 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange MTF (third market).

The receipt of these monies, less listing and placing costs, has put the Company on much surer footing in terms of its short term cash requirement and will enable the board to make headway into the new strategy of property development and investment.

Total bonds of approximately £3.7m have now been issued and these all mature on 31 January 2022. The Directors and their advisors continue to explore opportunities to re-finance the Company and secure sufficient funds to be able to deliver the new strategy successfully.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021

© 2021 PR Newswire
