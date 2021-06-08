Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Issue of Bonds

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

('Lombard' or the 'Company')

Issue of bonds

Lombard Capital Plc is pleased to announce that LCP Financial Limited (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) has issued a further £810,000 of 4% Bonds 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange MTF (third market).

The receipt of these monies, less listing and placing costs, has put the Company on much surer footing in terms of its short term cash requirement and will enable the board to make headway into the new strategy of property development and investment.

Total bonds of approximately £3.7m have now been issued and these all mature on 31 January 2022. The Directors and their advisors continue to explore opportunities to re-finance the Company and secure sufficient funds to be able to deliver the new strategy successfully.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021