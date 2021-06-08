The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has helped to secure finance for the development of a 250 MW solar plant on a highway in India. The project will support electric vehicle charging and other energy requirements along the roadway.From pv magazine India The South Korea-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is supporting the development of a 250 MW solar PV plant for Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDC) along a 700-km stretch of highway connecting Mumbai with Nagpur. The project will provide renewable energy for the roadway's future e-mobility requirements. GGGI is a treaty-based ...

