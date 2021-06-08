Nasdaq Tallinn: Elmo Rent AS publishes annual report of 2020 financial year

Elmo Rent AS discloses 2020 annual report of Elmo Rent OÜ, presented by the management board and approved by shareholders on 7 June 2021. 2020 revenue of Elmo Rent OÜ amounted to EUR 449,006 and profits were EUR 2,414. Annual report of 2020 financial year (available only in Estonian) has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on Elmo Rent AS homepage at https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/12994939_2020__Aruanne_12994939.p df?fbclid=IwAR1rWL3J5dh63iwAoxNZRhBPivTeKEDkvEEuE3q6m-5D-oZyLNo4o1MV2N8 For additional information please contact: Enn Laansoo, Jr. ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board Phone: +372 521 6858 Email: enn@elmorent.ee Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001389