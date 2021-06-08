DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

8 June 2021



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



Barracuda Oil Field Option



Further to the announcement of 23 March 2021, ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, provides the following clarification on the option rights for a participating interest in the Barracuda oil field in OML 141, offshore Nigeria ("the Field").



The investment in the Field was made by way of an acquisition of a 51 per cent. interest in K.O.N.H. UK Limited ("KONH"), which holds a 70 per cent. interest in a Risk Sharing Agreement ("RSA"). In the announcement, the Company advised that the RSA grants investors in the RSA an option to acquire a participating interest in the OML 141 licence, however, there are no option rights attached to the RSA and, accordingly, to the benefit of ADM.



About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



The Company also holds an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in the NW part of OML 141, which covers 103 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

