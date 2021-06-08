Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Merus Power to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

8 June 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Merus Power Oyj shares (short name: MERUS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Merus Power is the 71st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the eighth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Merus Power is a technology company that enables a sustainable and energy-efficient future. We design and manufacture innovative electrical engineering solutions, such as energy storages, power quality solutions and services for renewable energy and industrial needs. With our scalable technology, we enable the growth of renewable energy in electric grids and improve the energy efficiency of our society. We are a Finnish innovative electrical engineering specialist and operate in global and fast-growing markets. Our personnel represent internationally respected engineering expertise. For more information: www.meruspower. "We are very pleased and grateful for the interest, trust and enthusiasm that private investors, institutions and our own personnel alike have shown in our initial public offering. We are especially honored by our own employees' participation in our employee issue. We strongly believe that the transformation of the energy market will increase the role of renewable energy sources and the quality of electricity in total energy production. With our technological expertise, we are driving this global transformation toward sustainable forms of energy and a more energy-efficient future, and based on the feedback that we have received, investors also believe that we have an important role to play in the transformation of the energy market. We are proud of our know-how and our important work for increasing the profitability of renewable energy, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and facilitating integration into the electric grid. The IPO and the funds collected in the share issue will support the realization of our growth strategy. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all our new investors for taking part in Merus Power's growth story - let us work together to help societies and companies achieve concrete climate goals!", says Kari Tuomala, managing director of Merus Power Oyj. "We welcome Merus Power to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO in which they got circa 8,000 new shareholders," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Merus Power represents interesting innovative electrical engineering expertise, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Merus Power Oyj has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. 