Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2021 | 08:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sleep Cycle to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sleep
Cycle AB's shares (short name SLEEP) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Sleep Cycle is the 73rd
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Sleep Cycle is an app that analyzes the sleeping pattern of over a million
daily users. The app has analyzed over two billion nights from users in over
150 countries, which makes it one of the world's most frequently used apps to
monitor sleep patterns. The goal is to improve customers' general health by
making them understand their sleeping pattern and how it can be improved. The
company was founded in 2009 and has over two million active users. 

"We are truly excited about becoming a listed company and to embark on the next
part of Sleep Cycle's journey," Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "The
listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a milestone in our history and I would like to
thank everyone that have been involved in the process. I am looking forward to
work towards our mission of improving the global sleep, together with new and
old shareholders." 

"We are pleased to welcome Sleep Cycle to the Nasdaq Family as they list on the
Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are
proud to contribute to a well-functioning ecosystem that serves growing tech
companies. The listing of Sleep Cycle proves that the Nordics is a region that
serves the development of international technology companies. We look forward
to following Sleep Cycle's continued journey. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.