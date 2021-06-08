Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sleep Cycle to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 8, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sleep Cycle AB's shares (short name SLEEP) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Sleep Cycle is the 73rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Sleep Cycle is an app that analyzes the sleeping pattern of over a million daily users. The app has analyzed over two billion nights from users in over 150 countries, which makes it one of the world's most frequently used apps to monitor sleep patterns. The goal is to improve customers' general health by making them understand their sleeping pattern and how it can be improved. The company was founded in 2009 and has over two million active users. "We are truly excited about becoming a listed company and to embark on the next part of Sleep Cycle's journey," Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a milestone in our history and I would like to thank everyone that have been involved in the process. I am looking forward to work towards our mission of improving the global sleep, together with new and old shareholders." "We are pleased to welcome Sleep Cycle to the Nasdaq Family as they list on the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to contribute to a well-functioning ecosystem that serves growing tech companies. The listing of Sleep Cycle proves that the Nordics is a region that serves the development of international technology companies. We look forward to following Sleep Cycle's continued journey. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com