Breakthrough connectivity solution greatly simplifies and digitalises the IoT journey allowing 'empty' eSIMs to be personalised with chosen mobile operator credentials in factory or in the field at first power-on

The award-winning solution combines a Cinterion IoT Module, an IoT eSIM, and the Connectivity Activation services integrated with existing mobile operator infrastructure

Solution can help reduce Total Cost of Ownership by more than 30%

The award winning* Cinterion IoT Suite Connectivity Activation by Thales greatly simplifies and digitalises cellular connectivity and the daily operations of industrial IoT device manufacturers and service providers. Based on standard eSIM technology, the new solution eliminates the need for IoT service providers to setup and run complex eSIM Remote Subscription Provisioning (RSP) platforms. It uses a single IoT eSIM that works with whichever mobile operator is selected by the device manufacturer or IoT service provider. The solution also enables resilient device connectivity and lifecycle management over the multi-year life spans of industrial solutions thereby delivering a reduction in Total Cost of Ownership for customers.

By 2025, 75 billion IoT devices will be connected with a potential market value of around $1.6 trillion. This not only brings unprecedented business opportunities, but also challenges such as how to streamline supply chain logistics for smart devices.

The solution simplifies manufacturing processes and logistics: In fact, device manufacturers no longer need to produce multiple product variants for deployment with different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in different countries. One product now fits all MNO networks as the IoT eSIM embedded in the industrial device can connect to any MNO network worldwide.

Thales system shortens device installation: Thanks to a remote activation process, the IoT eSIM automatically downloads the MNO profile that best suits the device location and connects to the network according to the service providers' pre-defined business rules.

The solution guarantees network resilience and longevity: As networks and IoT applications evolve, the solution ensures reliable connectivity and business continuity by automatically switching to back-up connectivity providers removing the need for physical device updates.

"Thales leverages its unique expertise of cellular network infrastructure and collaboration with more than 400 mobile operators to simplify industrial IoT connectivity.The Thales Connectivity solution offers all the benefits of digitalisation and eSIM technology for the industrial IoT sector. With more than 25 years of constant innovation in IoT connectivity solutions, Thales enables the best total-cost-of-ownership and performance to its customers." Frederic Deman, SVP of Analytics and IoT Solutions Business Line, at Thales.

"The IoT eSIM solution is a huge step forward for Aidon helping to ensure production flexibility and connectivity of our smart meters, even in rural areas, and all without the need for physical handling of SIMs," said Petri Ounila, Director, IoT Devices, Aidon. "The solution co-developed with Thales provides a true operator selection and provisioning at any stage of the product lifetime. It is improving our ability to get smart meters connected, stay connected and adapt to new metering as-a-service business models."

"The Thales Cinterion Connectivity Activation solution turns traditional methods of IoT device service provisioning and updating on its head, bringing new levels of service digitization, automation, Over-the-Air (OTA) management, and digital security to industrial IoT solutions" said Phil Sealy, Research Director at ABI Research. "Device manufacturers and service providers will no longer be tied to complex connectivity device design and logistics, thanks to a simplified and flexible approach. By easing the path to cellular connectivity and management, device manufacturers and service providers can redshift their focus toward innovation and scaling digital transformation for their customers."

