Network operators increasingly need to transport highest data rates over thousands of kilometers

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel, giving internet content providers (ICPs) and communication service providers (CSPs) the power to transmit 800Gbit/s over greater distances than ever before. Using 140GBd sub-carrier technology, the new CoreChannel sled offers the market's longest reach for a single-channel 800Gbit/s solution, enabling ultra-high-capacity transport over existing and new network infrastructure of more than 1,600km. This provides an improvement in reach of over 50% compared with 95GBd technologies. As well as the longest reach, the sled offers the highest client port flexibility. TeraFlex CoreChannel can support 400GbE, 100GbE and 10GbE or a mixture of client speeds. The solution is now being trialed by major carriers and R&E network operators.

"Network operators across the planet have been harnessing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex to unlock the full potential of their fiber assets. Our compact, plug-and-play terminal offers a simple and cost-efficient way to maximize the capacity of optical infrastructure. Today we're making it even more powerful with the introduction of our CoreChannel sled. Customers can now transport data at 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s over longer distances than ever before with a solution that delivers the lowest possible cost per bit per kilometer," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "Our FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel technology offers an enormous boost to operators transmitting services across countries and continents. What's more, long-haul transport with TeraFlex CoreChannel is even more efficient and reliable thanks to its superior link signal-to-noise (SNR) requirements and higher network performance."

The launch of ADVA's CoreChannel sled positions the FSP 3000 TeraFlex as the industry's most efficient high-capacity platform for all applications from metro to core to ultra-long-haul submarine links. Compatible with deployed infrastructure, the new solution can transmit 800Gbit/s over more than 1,600km. What's more, TeraFlex CoreChannel delivers industry-leading SNR requirements making it resilient to transmission impairments. Along with the bandwidth flexibility and fractional QAM capabilities of the TeraFlex terminal, this ensures 800Gbit/s transport with highest efficiency, highest performance and lowest cost. Featuring multi-rate client support, the CoreChannel sled can transport any mix of 400GbE, 100GbE and 10GbE services, providing customers with flexibility and protecting their investment as they migrate to higher speeds.

"The launch of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel changes the game for terrestrial long-haul and regional transport. It gives ICPs and CSPs the ability to inject new capacity into their deployed networks. Now they can drive line speeds of up to 800Gbit/s over distances 50% longer than can be achieved with 95GBd solutions. That advantage will be key to tackling ever-increasing data growth without adding significant cost and complexity," commented Cornelius Fürst, director, product line management, ADVA. "With its unrivaled reach, multi-rate client flexibility and rich performance settings, TeraFlex CoreChannel redefines the economics of backbone networks. It will play a key role in accelerating the delivery of high-bandwidth, feature-rich services over ultra-long-haul global infrastructure. And because it can be flexibly configured for lower data rates, it supports a smooth transition to high-speed connectivity."

