ImaBiotech Group today announced the creation of an innovative global bioanalytical CRO with Pyxant Labs Inc. Colorado Springs and Salt Lake City sites. The integration of the expertise, innovation and analytical platforms of the companies to form a leading global bioanalytical services provider will provide a unique offering to pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies.

Encompassing unique proprietary drug and biomarker imaging (Mass Spectrometry Imaging), multi-omics, spatialomics capabilities and well-established high performance bioanalytical GLP services, the combined platforms will offer access to a unique set of services spanning the drug development cycle, from early-stage discovery through Phase IV. These services reduce the rate of failure and accelerate the development of safer therapies. In conjunction to the operation, the company received a majority investment from ArchiMed SAS ("Archimed"), a leading private equity fund focused on the healthcare sector.

This deal enables a continuing commitment to further extend these specialized capabilities, creating a major player focused exclusively on bioanalytical excellence where the deep-science paradigm, a relentless focus on customer service, and innovative proprietary technology will enable and accelerate therapeutic innovation for our clients.

"I am very pleased to expand our activities in North America and Europe with Pyxant Labs and Archimed," said former founder and CEO of ImaBiotech, Jonathan Stauber, PhD. "Archimed brings exceptional healthcare expertise with insight into advanced bioanalytical services, and the combination of Pyxant Labs' established bioanalytical capabilities with ImaBiotech's innovative imaging technologies will provide a unique service offering to our customers in the US, Europe and Asia, representing a tremendous opportunity to grow in the CRO market."

"ImaBiotech's deep-science paradigm and focus on customer service were two essential characteristics in common with our business paradigms, which motivated us toward this combination," commented Maurice Gaubatz, CEO of Pyxant Labs. "Joining forces with Jonathan's organization bridges ImaBiotech's unique mass spectrometry imaging capabilities with Pyxant Labs' regulatory development bioanalytical services and provides coverage from early research through Phase IV development. The combined enterprise creates an international footprint and leading standing among CROs exclusively focused on mass spectrometry bioanalytical excellence."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About ImaBiotech www.imabiotech.com

ImaBiotech is a bioanalytical CRO with facilities in Boston (MA, USA) and Lille (Eurasante Park, France). ImaBiotech combines innovative mass spectrometry imaging and spatial biology (histology, multi-omics, spatialomics) techniques in order to decipher the complexity of drug activities. The combination of unique capabilities with advanced digital pathology tools makes possible the measurement of drug activity and drug response, simultaneously, at the single cell level. This performance enables comprehensive drug efficacy evaluation from preclinical to clinical stages.

About Pyxant Labs www.pyxant.com

Founded in 2000, Pyxant Labs provides innovative bioanalytical solutions for advancing leading-edge and challenging drug development programs from translation through NDA approval. Utilizing high resolution mass spectrometry and traditional LC-MS/MS platforms, the Colorado Springs site is recognized for its fast-turnaround drug discovery services, unique expertise quantitating delivery mechanisms for RNA therapeutics, anticipatory customer service, and superior regulatory compliance.

About ArchiMed www.archimed-group.eu

ArchiMed is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. ArchiMed's strategy is based upon healthcare specialization, integrated private equity, medical and operating expertise, and its unique trans-Atlantic platform that supports growth through internationalization. Over the last 20 years, ArchiMed's leadership team has directly managed and invested in over 40 small to large-size healthcare companies globally, representing over €5 billion of invested capital. ArchiMed currently manages nearly €2 billion in assets across four funds, small-cap focused MED I and MED II, gene cell therapy focused PolyMED and mid-cap-focused MED Platform I. The latter is Europe's largest healthcare fund at €1 billion. ArchiMed is an impact investor and a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment, pledged to uphold the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

