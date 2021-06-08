Instructure Hires Peter Nicol as GM and VP Sales EMEA

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Instructure, the makers of the Canvas used by 30 million teachers and learners worldwide, announced that Peter Nicol has joined the company as its General Manager (GM) and Vice President (VP) of Sales for EMEA.

In Peter's 25 years of sales leadership, he's held a variety of executive positions in the enterprise software, financial services, learning, and edtech sectors. He's led global and EMEA-based teams of up to 200 people focused on sales, customer service, marketing, HR, and finance-with a focus on early-stage growth and scale-up software organisations.

"Expanding our support and presence in EMEA is a key priority for Instructure, and Peter is uniquely experienced to assist the regional team to achieve that goal," said Frank Maylett, Chief Revenue Officer. "He brings many years of expertise in the edtech space that will benefit our current and new customers alike, and has a leadership vision that will strengthen expansion efforts across the region."

Before joining Instructure, Peter spent six years at Vizolution, a CX SaaS start-up where he led sales and customer service, built a team across Europe and North America, and grew the company from under $1 million to over $13 million in five years. In the education technology world, he previously worked at Edcast, a learning and knowledge company selling an LXP solution into enterprise and education, and was involved at a learning and development start-up for five years, developing an LCMS solution that was eventually sold to IBM.

"The past year has made equitable access to online educational solutions like Canvas an essential need, and it provides a lot of new opportunities for Instructure to meet that need in new areas," said Nicol. "Instructure is home to an incredibly passionate team who are all committed to that vision. I look forward to the challenge of strengthening the strong culture and continuing to make Instructure the best place to work."

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organisations around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com .

CONTACT:

Maggie Quale

Corporate Communications

Instructure

831.325.7943

magge.quale@instructure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/176684/instructure_logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942235/Instructure_Canvas_Logo.jpg