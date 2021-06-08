Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (117/21)

On request of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), company registration number 556383-9348, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 10, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 154,445,647 shares. Short Name: SIVE -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0003917798 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 146655 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 154,445,647 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.