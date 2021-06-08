Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (283/21)

At the request of Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from June 10, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is on June 9, 2021. Short name: SIVE ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003917798 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 146655 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.