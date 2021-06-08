Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Bruce as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st July 2021. Upon appointment, he will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr Bruce is a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC. He was Managing Partner of Pantheon Ventures between 2006 and 2013, having joined the firm in 1996. At Pantheon Ventures, he was involved in all aspects of the firm's business, particularly the management of Pantheon International PLC, the expansion of Pantheon Ventures global platform and the creation of a co-investment business. He has over twenty-five years of private equity, investment management and financial experience. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Bruce does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

8 June 2021