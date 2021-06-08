ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS

Allarity's Q121 earnings report highlighted the progress the company has made in 2021 so far towards the potential commercialization of its three priority products. In March, the company reinitiated clinical testing of Ixempra in Europe for the treatment of breast cancer, and in April it submitted a PMA for approval of the dovitinib DRP. To finance these efforts, it has announced a rights offering of c SEK100m and a $20m upcoming investment from 3i Fund, as well as the intent to re-list on Nasdaq sometime in the near future.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...