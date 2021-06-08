Nasdaq Vilnius: Observation status applied to AB Žemaitijos pienas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB Žemaitijos pienas(ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865). AB Žemaitijos pienas publicly announced intention to delist the shares of the Issuer from the trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius and do not continue the public offering thereof. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.