Energy communities, recognized and supported in Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, could soon increase their role in the country's energy transition, Italian research agency ENEA told pv magazine.The transposition of the European directive RED II could increase the scope of energy communities in Italy, providing economic, social, and environmental benefits locally throughout the country, says Matteo Caldera. He works at the Italian research agency, ENEA's, laboratory for smart cities and communities. "The full and coordinated transposition of the European RED II and electricity ...

