Terminus Group and Injazat Announce a Strategic Partnership on Digital Transformation

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / On April 26, Terminus Group, a world-leading smart service provider of AIoT (AI+IoT) solutions and Injazat, the UAE's leader in digital transformation, announced signing a strategic partnership aimed at exploring the digital market in the Middle East region. The strategic partnership will cover all urban digitalization and smart city services, such as AIoT platform-based services, edge computing, and robotic technology, to further facilitate the process of smart transformation of entire cities and industries.

Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group attends the strategic partnership signing ceremony

According to the agreement, the partnership will build on Injazat's innovations and achievements and extend its global partnership network to meet ever-growing customers' needs through scaling up the companies' avant-garde digital solutions and services. Terminus Group will provide comprehensive consulting in AIoT technology, smart hardware, smart city service applications, and more. Both parties agreed to ultimately jointly develop the market through a strategic alliance, and commit to improving urban smart technologies globally in the era of the smart economy.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO of Injazat attends the strategic partnership signing ceremony

The strategic partnership will result in a revolutionary and unparalleled cooperation strategy in the field of industrial and urban digitalization while facilitating the smart digital transformation of the UAE. The agreement will help the Middle East region to develop a strong competitive edge in the new era of urban digitalization.

Injazat and Terminus Group strategic partnership signing ceremony held online on April 26th,2021

About Terminus Group:

Established in 2015, Terminus Group has refined its business solutions and takes pride in its advancements made in the field of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and establishing the AI CITIES worldwide. By bringing new vision and solutions to ensure that smart cities can deliver broader benefits to the whole industry, the company independently developed Terminus AI CITY Operating System (TACOS) as the base for its integrated digital solutions, which are used in various urban scenarios, such as smart driving, smart retail, smart recycling systems, and smart security management.

About Injazat:

Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for digital transformation, cloud and cyber security. It empowers organizations to optimize their business goals utilizing cloud and emerging technology solutions, and by co-creating transformational digital platforms and services through public-private partnerships Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat's purpose is to empower human achievement through end-to-end digital solutions that deliver impact and value for our customers and communities.

