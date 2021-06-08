Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Launches the VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business Featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee

Crexendo expands its UCaaS portfolio with the VIP Platform launch

Features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee for Service Reliability

Delivers Powerful Video, Interactions, and Phone Communications

Features Advanced Customer Experience Capabilities

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced, announced the release of the Crexendo VIP Platform, delivering best-in-class Video, Interactions, and Business Phone communications tailored to how you work today.

Crexendo is backing the VIP Platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee*. Featuring the tag line, "No Downtime. No Kidding."

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "This new VIP platform is a game changer for our customers. We are able to take the NetSapiens comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools and combine that with the best of the award winning Crexendo Ride the Cloud® features. While our solutions were always world class, we are now making them even better. The NetSapiens services are built on a rock-solid platform used by over 1.7 million customers. The VIP Platform is hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers allowing Crexendo to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability which we are backing up with our guarantee. In this work from anywhere world this is what our customers need. We are proud to be offering our customers solutions that are fully mobile, trusted, and easy to manage. I believe this is the best solution in the industry."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer stated "This is a very exciting time for Crexendo and our customers. One of the benefits of the merger with NetSapiens was to have the ability to add easy to use and powerful collaboration tools. We are thrilled to be able to deliver the advanced features and reliability of the VIP Platform to our customers. The release of the VIP Platform is the first step of our collaboration with NetSapiens, this partnership is going to have tremendous advantages for our customers and the NetSapiens community."

The VIP Platform combines simple management and ease of use with advanced capabilities such as:

Video - HD Video Quality meeting capabilities for one-to-one, group, and team meetings along with Webinar style events for up to 200 attendees with simple one-click-to-join ease of use.

Interactions - Streamlined internal and external workflows that combine Chat, Instant Messaging, SMS for individuals, groups, and customer support along with out-of-the-box integrations into over 60 leading business SaaS applications.

Phone - Use Crexendo's device or devices of your choice for business communications delivering HD Voice quality, whether mobile, browser-based, or traditional desktop devices. Plus, all Crexendo devices are backed by our Customer Lifetime Warranty.

* See Guarantee for specific terms and limitations

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 190+ service providers , servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. Our platform enables our service provider partners to custom-package with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i)believing the new VIP platform is a game changer for its customers; (ii)taking the NetSapiens comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools and combine those with the best of the award winning Crexendo Ride the Cloud® features; (iii)believing that its solutions were always world class and now making them even better; (iv)believing the NetSapiens services are built on a rock-solid platform hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers which allows it to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability; (v)being proud to be offering our customers solutions that are fully mobile, trusted, and easy to manage and believing that the VIP platform is the best solution in the industry; (vi)believing this is a very exciting time for Crexendo and its customers with one of the benefits of the merger with NetSapiens being the ability to add easy to use and powerful collaboration tools; (vii)having the release of the VIP Platform as the first step of its collaboration with NetSapiens with the partnership having tremendous advantages for its customers and the NetSapiens community.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650827/Crexendo-Launches-the-VIP-Cloud-Communications-Platform-for-Business-Featuring-the-100-UPTIME-Service-Guarantee