Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Partner Suntech Taiwan, Which Joint Ventures With 28 Taiwan Major Banks together with Visa and Master Card, Over 15 Million Transactions and Over 1 Billion Turnover Rate, is Targeting the 21 Trillion Global Su

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Technology, Taiwan are confident to achieve a significant growth in its target global market expansion this year onwards. Suntech Technology has joint ventures with 28 major banks in Taiwan and with credit cards including Visa and Mastercard. It has over 15 million transactions and a turnover rate of over 1 billion dollars and is targeting the 21 trillion global supply chain market that will lead to large-scale digital payment technology proliferation.

SUIC Suntech together creates and offers efficient, reliable and fast-moving solutions to its customers in the era of strong smartphone penetration and increased cloud computing to serve the Trillion Dollar E-Commerce market. The Company's proprietary and unique services help merchants in lowering their expense burden while enhancing the safety in providing accurate financial information online for consumers, gaining the general trust of users online/ offline, and at the same time, allowing the Company to generate and collect data as a reporting tool.

SUIC Suntech has strong competitive edge over its competitors as it delivers O2O services with its first-to-market differentiation features and is leading by almost a decade in terms of advanced technology, zero thresholds in the O2O dominion. The Company's technology is hard to replicate even by the major competitors who offers "online" services such as O'Pay and Gama Pay and even the banks that charges interest on O2O transactions while SUIC Suntech offers zero interest.

About Suntech Co. Ltd.

Suntech Co. Ltd. was established in 1998 and is the pioneer in and the largest third-party payment service in Taiwan. It offers online stored value payment and offline stored value payment services and facilitates online E-commerce payments and collection services. It provides credit card, debit card, supermarket collection, supermarket cash pickup and cash delivery, overseas collection, Swipy mobile APP, mobile payments, mobile group merchant platform, marketing services in hypermedia computer-mediated environments, etc. among its fintech services. To learn more about Suntech Co. Ltd., please visit their website at https://www.sunpay.com.tw/.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

